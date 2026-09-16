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    Bilfinger Updates 2026 Outlook and Closes “Agile” Program

    Bilfinger trims its 2026 ambitions, launching “Agile” to tackle weaker prospects, sharpen flexibility and safeguard its long‑term 2030 targets.

    Bilfinger Updates 2026 Outlook and Closes “Agile” Program
    Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
    • Bilfinger has revised its 2026 outlook downward because expected second-half business performance is significantly below previous assumptions, partly due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
    • The company has launched the “Agile” program to increase flexibility and respond more quickly to changing market conditions.
    • 2026 revenue is now expected at €5.3–5.7 billion, compared with the previous forecast of €5.4–5.9 billion.
    • The 2026 EBITA margin forecast has been reduced to 3.2–3.6%, versus 5.8–6.2% previously; adjusted for “Agile” one-off costs, it is expected at 4.6–5.0%.
    • Free cash flow guidance has been lowered to €180–220 million from €250–300 million.
    • “Agile” is expected to incur approximately €75 million in one-off costs in 2026 and generate around €75 million in annual benefits from 2028; Bilfinger’s 2030 targets remain unchanged.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Bilfinger is on 11.11.2026.

    The price of Bilfinger at the time of the news was 75,60EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,31 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.273,71PKT (+0,38 %).


    Bilfinger

    -2,76 %
    -12,18 %
    -7,40 %
    -16,35 %
    -25,21 %
    +125,72 %
    +130,87 %
    +147,08 %
    +55,62 %
    ISIN:DE0005909006WKN:590900
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    Bilfinger Updates 2026 Outlook and Closes “Agile” Program Bilfinger trims its 2026 ambitions, launching “Agile” to tackle weaker prospects, sharpen flexibility and safeguard its long‑term 2030 targets.
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