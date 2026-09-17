Wolftank-Adisa Holding Swings Back to Profit in H1 2026
After a challenging prior year, Wolftank Group is back in the black, delivering strong sales growth, higher profitability and a solid order backlog in H1 2026.
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- Wolftank Group returned to profitability in H1 2026: sales rose 10.9% to EUR 67.4 million, EBITDA reached EUR 5.9 million, and profit after tax was EUR 1.3 million.
- Operating performance improved significantly compared with H1 2025, when EBITDA was EUR -2.6 million and profit after tax was EUR -5.9 million, supported by efficiency measures, cost discipline and completed projects.
- The Environmental Services segment grew sales by 26.2% to EUR 56.9 million, driven by new Italian framework agreements and more than 100 environmental emergency interventions.
- Hydrogen & Renewable Energies generated EUR 10.5 million in sales, while total operating performance reached EUR 19.8 million; segment EBITDA improved to EUR 1.9 million.
- Operating cash flow increased to EUR 7.0 million, while net debt declined to EUR 15.3 million and the equity ratio improved to 19.8%; the order backlog stood at approximately EUR 118 million.
- Wolftank confirmed its 2026 guidance of approximately EUR 135 million in sales and an EBITDA margin of 6–7%, despite economic uncertainty and expected pressure on hydrogen project volumes.
The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 3,8100EUR and was up +3,53 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,52 % since publication.
+6,39 %
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-16,08 %
-48,53 %
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