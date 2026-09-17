Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28: €850m Bonds Priced

Grünenthal priced €850 million in senior secured bonds due in 2032: €400 million fixed-rate notes at 5.375% and €450 million floating-rate notes at Euribor +275 basis points.

The bonds will be issued at 100%, with the offering expected to close on 29 September 2026.

Proceeds will be used mainly to redeem most outstanding 2028 notes, fully repay the 2030 notes, and support strategic initiatives.

The bonds received ratings of BB+ from Fitch, BB- from S&P, and Ba3 from Moody’s.

Since 2017, Grünenthal has nearly quadrupled adjusted EBITDA to €500 million in 2025; operating cash flow rose 46% to €309 million, while net leverage fell to 2.24x.

The financing is intended to extend debt maturities, strengthen financial flexibility, and support R&D, strategic acquisitions, and future growth.

The price of Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 at the time of the news was 99,97EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 99,96EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.





