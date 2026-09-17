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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsGrünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28
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    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28: €850m Bonds Priced

    Grünenthal taps the bond market with a €850 million senior secured issuance, reshaping its debt profile to fuel strategic growth and future investments.

    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28: €850m Bonds Priced
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Grünenthal priced €850 million in senior secured bonds due in 2032: €400 million fixed-rate notes at 5.375% and €450 million floating-rate notes at Euribor +275 basis points.
    • The bonds will be issued at 100%, with the offering expected to close on 29 September 2026.
    • Proceeds will be used mainly to redeem most outstanding 2028 notes, fully repay the 2030 notes, and support strategic initiatives.
    • The bonds received ratings of BB+ from Fitch, BB- from S&P, and Ba3 from Moody’s.
    • Since 2017, Grünenthal has nearly quadrupled adjusted EBITDA to €500 million in 2025; operating cash flow rose 46% to €309 million, while net leverage fell to 2.24x.
    • The financing is intended to extend debt maturities, strengthen financial flexibility, and support R&D, strategic acquisitions, and future growth.

    The price of Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 at the time of the news was 99,97EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 99,96EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.


    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28

    +0,12 %
    +0,12 %
    -0,11 %
    -0,11 %
    -0,58 %
    +6,81 %
    -4,94 %
    -1,59 %
    ISIN:XS2337703537WKN:A3E5QA
    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28: €850m Bonds Priced Grünenthal taps the bond market with a €850 million senior secured issuance, reshaping its debt profile to fuel strategic growth and future investments.
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