Ascory Bank Teams Up with Mount Street for Outsourced Credit Oversight

Mount Street has been appointed by Ascory Bank AG to provide outsourced portfolio administration, monitoring and surveillance services across its portfolio.

The mandate includes designing, implementing and maintaining a bespoke rating framework for Ascory’s structured finance exposures.

The partnership aims to create a scalable, technology-enabled operating model that strengthens governance, transparency, risk management and regulatory compliance.

Services will be delivered by Mount Street Portfolio Advisers GmbH, a BaFin-regulated entity within the wider Mount Street Group.

The outsourcing arrangement includes a dedicated Data Processing Agreement and an agreement covering regulatory obligations related to ICT outsourcing, and has been recorded in Ascory’s outsourcing framework.

Ascory Bank, founded in Hamburg in 1995, focuses on structured financing for growth companies, while Mount Street manages over €153 billion in assets under administration and serves more than 150 global institutions.

The price of Ascory Bank at the time of the news was 2,5300EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar