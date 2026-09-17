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    Ascory Bank Teams Up with Mount Street for Outsourced Credit Oversight

    Ascory Bank AG has chosen Mount Street as its strategic partner to deliver advanced, tech-driven portfolio administration, monitoring and bespoke rating services.

    Ascory Bank Teams Up with Mount Street for Outsourced Credit Oversight
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Mount Street has been appointed by Ascory Bank AG to provide outsourced portfolio administration, monitoring and surveillance services across its portfolio.
    • The mandate includes designing, implementing and maintaining a bespoke rating framework for Ascory’s structured finance exposures.
    • The partnership aims to create a scalable, technology-enabled operating model that strengthens governance, transparency, risk management and regulatory compliance.
    • Services will be delivered by Mount Street Portfolio Advisers GmbH, a BaFin-regulated entity within the wider Mount Street Group.
    • The outsourcing arrangement includes a dedicated Data Processing Agreement and an agreement covering regulatory obligations related to ICT outsourcing, and has been recorded in Ascory’s outsourcing framework.
    • Ascory Bank, founded in Hamburg in 1995, focuses on structured financing for growth companies, while Mount Street manages over €153 billion in assets under administration and serves more than 150 global institutions.

    The price of Ascory Bank at the time of the news was 2,5300EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.


    Ascory Bank

    +0,79 %
    0,00 %
    +4,92 %
    -1,54 %
    -4,83 %
    +8,47 %
    -34,02 %
    -34,02 %
    -79,68 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZUV2WKN:A40ZUV
    Ascory Bank direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Ascory Bank Teams Up with Mount Street for Outsourced Credit Oversight Ascory Bank AG has chosen Mount Street as its strategic partner to deliver advanced, tech-driven portfolio administration, monitoring and bespoke rating services.
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