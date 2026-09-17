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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische
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    Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Shares Move to Scale—What It Means

    Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG is reshaping its capital market presence, aiming for leaner regulation, higher dividends and a reporting framework better aligned with its German roots.

    Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Shares Move to Scale—What It Means
    Foto: Marijan Murat - dpa
    • Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) is applying to move its shares from the regulated market to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
    • The change is expected to take effect on 6 October 2026.
    • The move aims to reduce the company’s regulatory, administrative and reporting burden, lowering costs and complexity.
    • From 2027 onwards, W&W intends to propose increasing the dividend by €0.10 to €0.75 per dividend-entitled share, subject to business performance.
    • W&W plans to switch its financial reporting from IFRS to the German Commercial Code (HGB), which it considers more suitable for its domestic-focused structure.
    • The shares offer an estimated dividend yield of around 4.5%; approximately 20% are publicly held, and the W&W Group serves more than six million customers.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische at the time of the news was 14,470EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.246,41PKT (+0,41 %).


    Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische

    +0,70 %
    +0,56 %
    -0,41 %
    -2,30 %
    +6,64 %
    -4,74 %
    -20,37 %
    -19,70 %
    -53,85 %
    ISIN:DE0008051004WKN:805100
    Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Shares Move to Scale—What It Means Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG is reshaping its capital market presence, aiming for leaner regulation, higher dividends and a reporting framework better aligned with its German roots.
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