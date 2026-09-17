Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Shares Move to Scale—What It Means

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) is applying to move its shares from the regulated market to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The change is expected to take effect on 6 October 2026.

The move aims to reduce the company’s regulatory, administrative and reporting burden, lowering costs and complexity.

From 2027 onwards, W&W intends to propose increasing the dividend by €0.10 to €0.75 per dividend-entitled share, subject to business performance.

W&W plans to switch its financial reporting from IFRS to the German Commercial Code (HGB), which it considers more suitable for its domestic-focused structure.

The shares offer an estimated dividend yield of around 4.5%; approximately 20% are publicly held, and the W&W Group serves more than six million customers.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische is on 12.11.2026.

The price of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische at the time of the news was 14,470EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.246,41PKT (+0,41 %).





