DAX, DN Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
|?
|Intel
|?
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
|Bilfinger
|?
|?
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|299
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|156
|?
|?
|?
|Verbio
|38
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|36
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|35
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|29
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|DN Group
|+22,73 %
|?
|?
|Generac Holdings
|+21,77 %
|?
|?
|Vicor
|+14,71 %
|?
|?
|Rieter Holding
|-15,37 %
|?
|?
|Fluence Energy Registered (A)
|-16,86 %
|?
|?
|?
|Bilfinger
|-21,86 %
|?
|?
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Moderna
Wochenperformance: +19,23 %
Wochenperformance: +19,23 %
Platz 1
Intel
Wochenperformance: +4,84 %
Wochenperformance: +4,84 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +2,83 %
Wochenperformance: +2,83 %
Platz 3
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -10,88 %
Wochenperformance: -10,88 %
Platz 4
Bilfinger
Wochenperformance: -30,35 %
Wochenperformance: -30,35 %
Platz 5
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: -13,10 %
Wochenperformance: -13,10 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,79 %
Wochenperformance: +0,79 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -25,26 %
Wochenperformance: -25,26 %
Platz 8
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -5,20 %
Wochenperformance: -5,20 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -7,91 %
Wochenperformance: -7,91 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +0,15 %
Wochenperformance: +0,15 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -0,06 %
Wochenperformance: -0,06 %
Platz 12
DN Group
Wochenperformance: +6,80 %
Wochenperformance: +6,80 %
Platz 13
Generac Holdings
Wochenperformance: +28,26 %
Wochenperformance: +28,26 %
Platz 14
Vicor
Wochenperformance: +19,90 %
Wochenperformance: +19,90 %
Platz 15
Rieter Holding
Wochenperformance: -21,24 %
Wochenperformance: -21,24 %
Platz 16
Fluence Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -32,77 %
Wochenperformance: -32,77 %
Platz 17
Bilfinger
Wochenperformance: -30,35 %
Wochenperformance: -30,35 %
Platz 18
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