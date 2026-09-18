🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.   🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsswissnet AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu swissnet
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FY25 falls well short of guidance; rating suspended

    Swissnet's FY25 report misses guidance materially; going concern flagged with cash at CHF 0.5m and tangible equity at CHF -10.7m. Rating and PT placed under review.

    Swissnet has published its FY25 report, two months past the statutory deadline and materially below the guided range. More pressing than the miss itself is the liquidity position it leaves behind: cash down to CHF 0.5m from CHF 4.4m, tangible equity at CHF -10.7m, and an explicit material uncertainty over going concern.

    FY25 sales came in at CHF 21.0m (eNuW: CHF 26.9m; guidance: CHF 28-30m pro-forma), up 61% yoy but growth being entirely acquired. Swissnet AG, Swissnet ICT and Lokalee consolidated from January, and the mix shifted accordingly with SaaS up 37% to CHF 9.6m and hardware up 88% to CHF 11.4m. Gross margin dropped 7.4pp to 58.7% on the higher hardware share. The more telling cut here lies in the half-year split. H2 sales fell to CHF 9.7m from CHF 11.3m, with the weakness in DACH (-25% sequentially) rather than in the international build-out to.

    On profitability, adj. EBITDA came in at CHF 3.7m (+49% yoy, 17.7% margin) against guidance of CHF 5.5-6m and eNuW of CHF 5.9m, resting on CHF 3.3m of add-backs. A substantial portion of those is genuinely transaction-related, with the company identifying CHF 1.2m of legal, audit and consulting fees tied to the acquisitions and integration alone. Note 34 of the consolidated accounts, however, puts the non-recurring items at only CHF 0.95m, leaving CHF 2.35m of add-backs without support from the audited disclosure. Reported EBITDA hence came in at CHF 0.4m (2.0% margin), despite the top-line growth, and turned negative at c. CHF -0.8m in H2. Below EBITDA, D&A tripled to CHF 5.7m, driven by the Lokalee software. As the acquired value sat almost entirely in the technology, the deal was booked as an asset acquisition rather than a business combination, capitalising the software at CHF 14.3m over a five-year life and cutting out goodwill on this. Note that this is CHF 2.7m above the CHF 11.6m purchase price quoted in the management report, and implies c. CHF 2.9m of annual amortisation through 2030. As a result, EBIT decreased by CHF 3.9m yoy to CHF -5.3m.

    MENA, the stated cause of the miss, was in fact the only region that grew in H2, but at a fraction of the expected scale: CHF 2.1m including APAC against the CHF 8m first-year contribution previously indicated. The minority interest swing implies a second-half loss of at least CHF 0.9m at JV level. More concerning than the P&L is working capital as receivables rose to CHF 4.6m on longer Middle East payment terms, and the post-balance-sheet escalation is pre-flagged as a potential future impairment indicator for both the MENA entities and Lokalee. Neither is covered by the goodwill impairment test, which is run on a single CGU comprising Swissnet AG, Socialwave, Frederix and Lindentor.

    The audit report adds another dimension. The auditor concludes that the internal control system for financial reporting is not appropriate to the risks of the company given its size and complexity, and that it cannot confirm the existence of such a system. The same conclusion is reached on both the consolidated and the statutory accounts. Separately, while note 34 states the material uncertainty over going concern, the opinion itself carries no corresponding section.

    -continued-




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FY25 falls well short of guidance; rating suspended Swissnet's FY25 report misses guidance materially; going concern flagged with cash at CHF 0.5m and tangible equity at CHF -10.7m. Rating and PT placed under review.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     