Operations rightsized // profitable growth in sight; chg.

Strategic shift: travel services become the profit engine. The re-focus rests on three levers. First, simplification: low-margin projects were cut and hospitality exited, with contractual upside incentives retained. Second, a commercial push through a new BD team for external distribution and a new Head of Marketing (Q2). Third, scaling bookings: ASW Collection lifted commissionable stay value by 6.5% and more than doubled commissions paid on new tracking tools, while advisor-booked travel revenue grew 66%, skewed to high-margin safari and cruise.

Topic: H1 confirms the pivot from a broad lifestyle group to a focused membership and travel-services platform. Profitability and cash flow improved despite a sharply lower top line, ultimately delivering on the promised re-focus on cash generation. In detail:

Pruning costs and sales, not earnings. Net sales fell 36% yoy to CHF 5.6m (H1 25: CHF 8.8m). Importantly, most of the gap is self-inflicted: hospitality projects and parts of the events business were discontinued as they carried little to no margin, yet added complexity to the business. Softer demand for Emirates Skywards-linked memberships added to the decline as the Middle East conflict weighed on regional travel.

Margin nearly doubles on a reset cost base. EBITDA rose 11% yoy to CHF 0.47m, lifting the margin 3.5pp to 8.4%. Total opex fell 38% yoy to CHF 5.2m. Part of that is revenue-linked, but the strategic review of headcount and technology also cut personnel costs by >20%. Services segment EBITDA more than tripled, showing the initiated shift to higher-margin travel services is taking hold.

Cash flow turns the corner. Operating cash flow swung by CHF 0.7m to CHF +0.46m (H1 25: CHF -0.28m). After years of deleveraging, self-funded operations matter more than the EBITDA print.

Funnel keeps widening, and monetisation is now the test. Membership grew 23% yoy. That is slower than the more than 50% growth reported a year earlier, which is natural as the freemium base scales. From here, converting members into revenue counts for more than headline growth. The new Marriott Bonvoy and Turkish Airlines partnerships reduce reliance on any single loyalty programme. That exposure was visible in 2025, when changes to Miles & More dampened Prestige membership demand, and again with this year's Gulf disruption. ASW Concierge, launched in Q2, adds a service-driven revenue line.

H2 bridge: reset guidance leaves room to deliver. Management cut the sales guidance to CHF 12–14m, from CHF 17.5–19.5m, to reflect the exits. Importantly, the EBITDA guidance remained at CHF 0.9–1.1m, underpinning that the measures taken are bearing fruit.

Our take. H1 is the first period where the restructuring shows in both margins and cash. The story is moving from member counts to earnings quality. The next checkpoints are EBITDA delivery in H2 and a clean, adjusted sales base. The model overhaul triggers a PT cut to CHF 1.40 (old: CHF 2.00) with an unchanged BUY rating (DCF-based).

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