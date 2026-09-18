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    The Grounds Real Estate Development: 2025 Revenue On Target, EBIT Miss

    After a challenging 2025 marked by impairments and deferred fees, The Grounds enters 2026 with strong revenue growth and a clear path back to profitable operations.

    The Grounds Real Estate Development: 2025 Revenue On Target, EBIT Miss
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Grounds Real Estate Development AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 10.0 million in 2025, within its forecast range of EUR 9.0–11.0 million.
    • 2025 consolidated EBIT was EUR -3.0 million, missing the forecast of break-even.
    • The EBIT shortfall was mainly caused by EUR 2.1 million in inventory impairment charges and the deferral of EUR 1.2 million in asset management fees to 2026.
    • In the first half of 2026, consolidated revenue reached EUR 13.1 million and EBIT amounted to EUR 1.9 million.
    • Positive H1 2026 performance was supported by a EUR 1.1 million gain from real estate sales and EUR 1.98 million in service revenue.
    • For full-year 2026, the company expects consolidated revenue of EUR 20.0–24.0 million and EBIT of EUR 1.0–2.0 million, driven mainly by individual home sales in the Fahrland-Werder project and the services business.

    The price of The Grounds Real Estate Development at the time of the news was 0,2735EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.


    The Grounds Real Estate Development

    0,00 %
    -26,23 %
    -6,90 %
    -46,53 %
    -76,32 %
    -84,21 %
    -93,86 %
    -89,20 %
    ISIN:DE000A40KXL9WKN:A40KXL
    The Grounds Real Estate Development direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    The Grounds Real Estate Development: 2025 Revenue On Target, EBIT Miss After a challenging 2025 marked by impairments and deferred fees, The Grounds enters 2026 with strong revenue growth and a clear path back to profitable operations.
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