LIBERO football finance Wins Investment Excellence Award 2026
LIBERO football finance AG is redefining how clubs fund the game—its award-winning LIBERO Exchange platform is setting new standards in innovative sports finance across Europe.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LIBERO football finance AG received the Investment Excellence Award 2026 in the category “Most Innovative Sports Finance Company 2026 – Europe.”
- The award, presented by Wealth & Finance International, recognised LIBERO’s proprietary LIBERO Exchange platform.
- LIBERO Exchange connects football clubs with financing providers, including banks and credit funds.
- The platform supports innovative solutions such as squad financing and permanent credit lines for clubs.
- Its benefits include lower financing costs, easier consortium formation, faster assessments and decisions, systematic lender data, and a planned standardised club rating system.
- LIBERO, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, provides financing, profitability and economic advisory services to professional football clubs and their investors.
The price of LIBERO football finance at the time of the news was 0,1760EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous
day.
-2,22 %
+8,76 %
-2,44 %
-0,83 %
-96,09 %
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