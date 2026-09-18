🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.   🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSirma Group Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sirma Group Holding
    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Sirma Group Holding Completes Majority Acquisition of Jucari Global Pty Ltd

    Sirma Group expands its global footprint with a strategic majority stake in Jucari Global, boosting supply chain tech capabilities across key international markets.

    Sirma Group Holding Completes Majority Acquisition of Jucari Global Pty Ltd
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • On 18 September 2026, Sirma Group JSC completed the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Australian company Jucari Global Pty Ltd.
    • Sirma now controls Jucari Global, while the founding shareholder retains 49%; medium-term put and call options apply to the remaining stake.
    • Jucari Global provides technology, consulting, implementation and transformation services for the global supply chain and logistics sector, with strong CargoWise expertise.
    • The acquisition strengthens Sirma’s international presence in Australia, Singapore, Japan, China and South Africa, complementing its existing global operations.
    • For the financial year ended 30 June 2026, Jucari Global generated over AUD 6.7 million in revenue, approximately AUD 2 million in EBITDA and employed around 50 people.
    • The transaction was financed through Sirma’s own funds and existing credit lines; Jucari Global will be fully consolidated from September 2026, but is not expected to materially affect Sirma’s 2026 financial results.

    The price of Sirma Group Holding at the time of the news was 0,7950EUR and was up +6,57 % compared with the previous day.


    Sirma Group Holding

    +6,57 %
    -0,40 %
    -0,40 %
    -7,90 %
    -17,70 %
    ISIN:BG1100032140WKN:A142WT
    Sirma Group Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Sirma Group Holding Completes Majority Acquisition of Jucari Global Pty Ltd Sirma Group expands its global footprint with a strategic majority stake in Jucari Global, boosting supply chain tech capabilities across key international markets.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     