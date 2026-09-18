Sirma Group Holding Completes Majority Acquisition of Jucari Global Pty Ltd

On 18 September 2026, Sirma Group JSC completed the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Australian company Jucari Global Pty Ltd.

Sirma now controls Jucari Global, while the founding shareholder retains 49%; medium-term put and call options apply to the remaining stake.

Jucari Global provides technology, consulting, implementation and transformation services for the global supply chain and logistics sector, with strong CargoWise expertise.

The acquisition strengthens Sirma’s international presence in Australia, Singapore, Japan, China and South Africa, complementing its existing global operations.

For the financial year ended 30 June 2026, Jucari Global generated over AUD 6.7 million in revenue, approximately AUD 2 million in EBITDA and employed around 50 people.

The transaction was financed through Sirma’s own funds and existing credit lines; Jucari Global will be fully consolidated from September 2026, but is not expected to materially affect Sirma’s 2026 financial results.

The price of Sirma Group Holding at the time of the news was 0,7950EUR and was up +6,57 % compared with the previous day.





