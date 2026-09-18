DAX, MiniMax Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Tada Images - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
|?
|Desert Gold Ventures
|?
|?
|Deutsche Telekom
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|260
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|103
|?
|?
|?
|sino
|32
|?
|?
|Verbio
|31
|?
|?
|Silber
|24
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|23
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|MiniMax Group
|+17,42 %
|?
|?
|American Bitcoin Registered (A)
|+12,84 %
|?
|?
|?
|Lenovo Group
|+9,78 %
|?
|?
|?
|Newlat Food
|-5,82 %
|?
|?
|?
|Glanbia
|-6,49 %
|?
|?
|?
|H&K
|-7,39 %
|?
|?
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: -9,03 %
Wochenperformance: -9,03 %
Platz 1
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +13,69 %
Wochenperformance: +13,69 %
Platz 2
Desert Gold Ventures
Wochenperformance: +27,86 %
Wochenperformance: +27,86 %
Platz 3
Deutsche Telekom
Wochenperformance: -3,50 %
Wochenperformance: -3,50 %
Platz 4
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +2,63 %
Wochenperformance: +2,63 %
Platz 5
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -10,98 %
Wochenperformance: -10,98 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,22 %
Wochenperformance: +1,22 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -13,18 %
Wochenperformance: -13,18 %
Platz 8
sino
Wochenperformance: +2,51 %
Wochenperformance: +2,51 %
Platz 9
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -5,90 %
Wochenperformance: -5,90 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,88 %
Wochenperformance: +5,88 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +4,14 %
Wochenperformance: +4,14 %
Platz 12
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +13,85 %
Wochenperformance: +13,85 %
Platz 13
American Bitcoin Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +23,77 %
Wochenperformance: +23,77 %
Platz 14
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: +22,53 %
Wochenperformance: +22,53 %
Platz 15
Newlat Food
Wochenperformance: +14,69 %
Wochenperformance: +14,69 %
Platz 16
Glanbia
Wochenperformance: -15,78 %
Wochenperformance: -15,78 %
Platz 17
H&K
Wochenperformance: -8,03 %
Wochenperformance: -8,03 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte