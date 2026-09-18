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    Hong Kong Leader Unveils Bold Vision for City's First Five-Year Plan

    From reshaping its northern frontier to steering AI governance, Hong Kong is charting a bold course in John Lee’s new Five-Year Plan and 2026 Policy Address.

    Hong Kong Leader Unveils Bold Vision for City's First Five-Year Plan
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee discussed the First Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) and the 2026 Policy Address during a radio phone-in programme on September 18, 2026.
    • The Five-Year Plan identifies five priorities: improving livelihoods, advancing economic development, strengthening global competitiveness, accelerating the Northern Metropolis, and serving national development.
    • Hong Kong plans to expand its international networks through overseas offices, business delegations, and stronger engagement with regions including ASEAN, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.
    • The city aims to increase its global influence by hosting organisations such as the International Organization for Mediation and an international office for corruption-prevention authorities.
    • The Northern Metropolis, covering about one-third of Hong Kong’s land area, is intended to diversify industries, create jobs, improve housing and support closer integration with national development; it is also included in China’s 15th Five-Year Plan.
    • Hong Kong will promote the benefits of artificial intelligence while addressing risks such as crime, fraud, sexual abuse and harm to young people, and will create a Commissioner for AI to coordinate government policy, resources, standards and development.



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    Hong Kong Leader Unveils Bold Vision for City's First Five-Year Plan From reshaping its northern frontier to steering AI governance, Hong Kong is charting a bold course in John Lee’s new Five-Year Plan and 2026 Policy Address.
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