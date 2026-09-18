Porsche Holding SE: 2026 Adjusted After-Tax Group Result Forecast
Porsche SE has sharply revised its 2026 outlook as Volkswagen slashes its earnings forecast following a major non-cash goodwill impairment in its Porsche segment.
Foto: Clément Roy - unsplash
- On 18 September 2026, Porsche SE announced an adjustment to its 2026 earnings forecast.
- Volkswagen now expects an operating return on sales of up to 1%, down from the previous forecast of 4%–5.5%.
- The revision is partly due to a non-cash goodwill impairment of approximately €6 billion related to Volkswagen’s Porsche operating segment.
- Porsche SE’s adjusted group result after tax is heavily influenced by its approximately 31.9% equity stake in Volkswagen.
- Porsche SE now expects a positive adjusted group result after tax ranging from **–€0.5 billion to +€1.5 billion**, compared with the previous range of €1.5 billion to €3.5 billion.
- The Volkswagen impairment does not affect Porsche SE’s adjusted or reported group result after tax; liquidity remains unchanged, and 2026 net debt is still forecast at €4.7 billion–€5.2 billion.
The price of Porsche Holding SE at the time of the news was 28,03EUR and was down -5,89 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,29EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,93 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.117,09PKT (-1,01 %).
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