Villeroy & Boch Adjusts 2026 Forecast Amid Market Shifts

Villeroy & Boch has revised its financial forecast for fiscal year 2026 due to prolonged geopolitical tensions and continued economic weakness.

Third-quarter 2026 revenue performance was unsatisfactory, negatively affecting the outlook for the rest of the year.

Full-year revenue is now expected to decline by a high single-digit percentage compared with 2025.

Operating EBIT is forecast at €50–56 million, down from the previous estimate of €75 million.

Expected rolling return on net operating assets has been reduced from 8.5–10.0% to 5.5–6.5%; operating capital expenditure is projected at around €40 million.

The company is refining its dividend policy so that distributions do not exceed annual net income; the minimum dividend will be proposed, and the nine-month report will be published on 27 October 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Villeroy & Boch is on 27.10.2026.



