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    Villeroy & Boch Adjusts 2026 Forecast Amid Market Shifts

    Faced with mounting geopolitical strains and a faltering economy, Villeroy & Boch has sharply scaled back its 2026 outlook, cutting revenue, profit and return targets.

    Villeroy & Boch Adjusts 2026 Forecast Amid Market Shifts
    Foto: OceanProd - stock.adobe.com
    • Villeroy & Boch has revised its financial forecast for fiscal year 2026 due to prolonged geopolitical tensions and continued economic weakness.
    • Third-quarter 2026 revenue performance was unsatisfactory, negatively affecting the outlook for the rest of the year.
    • Full-year revenue is now expected to decline by a high single-digit percentage compared with 2025.
    • Operating EBIT is forecast at €50–56 million, down from the previous estimate of €75 million.
    • Expected rolling return on net operating assets has been reduced from 8.5–10.0% to 5.5–6.5%; operating capital expenditure is projected at around €40 million.
    • The company is refining its dividend policy so that distributions do not exceed annual net income; the minimum dividend will be proposed, and the nine-month report will be published on 27 October 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Villeroy & Boch is on 27.10.2026.


    Villeroy & Boch

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    +0,07 %
    +439,37 %
    ISIN:DE0007657231WKN:765723
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    Villeroy & Boch Adjusts 2026 Forecast Amid Market Shifts Faced with mounting geopolitical strains and a faltering economy, Villeroy & Boch has sharply scaled back its 2026 outlook, cutting revenue, profit and return targets.
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