Enapter AG: H1 2026 figures & US overhaul trigger €17m hit

Enapter’s preliminary, unaudited revenue for H1 2026 nearly doubled to approximately €10.8 million, compared with €5.6 million in H1 2025, driven mainly by megawatt-scale system deliveries for Italy’s Hydrogen Valley Initiative.

Preliminary EBITDA improved to approximately €-4.5 million from €-8.1 million, while EBIT declined to €-28.5 million, largely due to a non-cash €19.8 million impairment of the Saerbeck campus.

Excluding the campus impairment, adjusted EBIT was approximately €-8.7 million, an improvement from €-11.1 million in the prior-year period.

Enapter terminated its exclusive U.S. sales agreement with Clean H2, Inc. for cause because contractual partnership and licensing fees remained unpaid; the receivable remains legally valid and will continue to be pursued.

The company will recognize a non-cash impairment of approximately €17 million on the Clean H2 receivable in H2 2026 and is in advanced discussions with a new, non-exclusive U.S. distribution partner.

Enapter withdrew its 2026 guidance on 5 August, is preparing a capital increase, and plans to publish updated guidance once its 2026–2027 planning is finalized; the H1 2026 report is due on 30 September 2026.

The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 1,0425EUR and was up +1,56 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,68 % since publication.







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