Vonovia, Cue Biopharma & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Intel
|?
|?
|?
|Zenatech
|?
|?
|?
|Blue Moon Metals
|?
|?
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Vonovia
|51
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|39
|?
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|27
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|27
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|17
|?
|?
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|12
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Cue Biopharma
|+14,57 %
|?
|?
|Cypherpunk Technologies
|+10,54 %
|?
|?
|?
|Microvast Holdings
|+6,31 %
|?
|?
|?
|MiniMax Group
|-5,54 %
|?
|?
|Graphite One
|-5,75 %
|?
|?
|?
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-11,60 %
|?
|?
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Intel
Wochenperformance: +17,62 %
Wochenperformance: +17,62 %
Platz 1
Zenatech
Wochenperformance: -0,45 %
Wochenperformance: -0,45 %
Platz 2
Blue Moon Metals
Wochenperformance: -4,51 %
Wochenperformance: -4,51 %
Platz 3
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
Wochenperformance: -7,40 %
Wochenperformance: -7,40 %
Platz 4
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -5,18 %
Wochenperformance: -5,18 %
Platz 5
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -4,75 %
Wochenperformance: -4,75 %
Platz 6
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,98 %
Wochenperformance: -3,98 %
Platz 7
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -5,18 %
Wochenperformance: -5,18 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,22 %
Wochenperformance: -8,22 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -2,03 %
Wochenperformance: -2,03 %
Platz 11
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Wochenperformance: -6,24 %
Wochenperformance: -6,24 %
Platz 12
Cue Biopharma
Wochenperformance: +39,39 %
Wochenperformance: +39,39 %
Platz 13
Cypherpunk Technologies
Wochenperformance: +75,19 %
Wochenperformance: +75,19 %
Platz 14
Microvast Holdings
Wochenperformance: +13,24 %
Wochenperformance: +13,24 %
Platz 15
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +16,13 %
Wochenperformance: +16,13 %
Platz 16
Graphite One
Wochenperformance: -9,33 %
Wochenperformance: -9,33 %
Platz 17
Telix Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -2,34 %
Wochenperformance: -2,34 %
Platz 18
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