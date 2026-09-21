Huawei Launches AIPL: The Future of AI-Powered Talent Education
Huawei’s new AI Practice LAB connects classrooms and real-world industry, helping universities train job-ready AI talent through hands-on, data-driven learning.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Huawei officially launched the AI Practice LAB (AIPL) Solution globally at HUAWEI CONNECT 2026 in Shanghai.
- The solution focuses on real-world scenarios, real data, and real algorithms to bridge the gap between theoretical education and industry requirements.
- AIPL is designed to help universities develop AI professionals with stronger practical and industry-relevant skills.
- In cooperation with 12 baseline partners, AIPL has already been deployed at universities including Beijing Institute of Technology and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
- Huawei and its partners released the “AI+ Practical Teaching White Paper,” proposing a framework based on one foundation, two types of elements, three course levels, four-dimensional evaluation, and a five-party ecosystem.
- Huawei plans to expand the AIPL model across disciplines and collaborate with universities and industry partners to support smart education, research innovation, and AI talent development worldwide.
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