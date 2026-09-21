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    Hg & Anthropic Expand Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Across Portfolio

    Hg and Anthropic are expanding their long-term alliance to embed Claude’s agentic AI across Hg’s portfolio, turning large-scale AI projects into concrete business value.

    Hg & Anthropic Expand Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Across Portfolio
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Hg and Anthropic are deepening their three-year collaboration to bring Claude’s agentic AI capabilities across Hg’s portfolio companies.
    • Hg Catalyst, together with Hg’s in-house AI team, will work directly with Anthropic to deploy agentic AI and create measurable business value.
    • The partnership builds on more than 1,600 active AI projects across the portfolio, representing over $260 million in budgeted EBITDA impact—five times higher than previously.
    • Anthropic will provide the AI intelligence layer, while Hg portfolio companies contribute their sector-specific systems of record and workflows.
    • Recent examples such as Quantios, GTreasury, and Intelerad indicate that companies with embedded AI strategies are attracting stronger buyer interest.
    • Hg manages more than $110 billion in assets, supports around 60 portfolio companies, and employs over 400 people across Europe and North America.



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    Hg & Anthropic Expand Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Across Portfolio Hg and Anthropic are expanding their long-term alliance to embed Claude’s agentic AI across Hg’s portfolio, turning large-scale AI projects into concrete business value.
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