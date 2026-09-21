BRANICKS Group: €400m Bond Interest Paid as Maturity Extension Nears

BRANICKS Group AG will make the scheduled interest payment on 22 September 2026 for its EUR 400 million, 2.25% green bond on time and in full.

The one-month legal challenge period for the bondholder resolutions expired on 18 September 2026, with no challenges filed.

The approved bond-term amendments extend the maturity to 31 December 2026, with an option for a further extension until 31 March 2027.

Completion of the maturity extension is expected within the next few days, but not before 22 September 2026.

The bondholders’ joint representative will not demand repayment or default interest until the maturity extension is completed and has waived certain termination rights.

Trading in the bond on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange has been temporarily suspended since 18 September 2026 and will remain suspended until the amendments are finalized.

The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,5370EUR and was up +4,58 % compared with the previous day.







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