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    ESENTIA to Acquire Pipeline Linking Guadalajara to Manzanillo Port

    ESENTIA Energy is set to reshape North America’s gas landscape with a landmark acquisition in Mexico, unlocking a strategic new route from Texas to the Pacific coast.

    ESENTIA to Acquire Pipeline Linking Guadalajara to Manzanillo Port
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • ESENTIA Energy has agreed to acquire 100% of Energía Occidente de México (EOM) for a gross purchase price of US$400 million.
    • EOM owns and operates the approximately 313-kilometer Guadalajara–Manzanillo natural gas pipeline system in western Mexico.
    • The acquisition will connect ESENTIA’s existing pipeline network to the Port of Manzanillo and the LNG regasification terminal on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
    • Following completion, ESENTIA would become the only private company with an integrated natural gas pipeline system linking the Permian Basin in Texas to Mexico’s Pacific coast.
    • ESENTIA expects operational synergies, cost savings and greater commercial flexibility, serving power-generation, industrial and potential LNG-related customers.
    • The purchase is expected to be funded through available liquidity and existing credit facilities without increasing gross indebtedness, but remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



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    ESENTIA to Acquire Pipeline Linking Guadalajara to Manzanillo Port ESENTIA Energy is set to reshape North America’s gas landscape with a landmark acquisition in Mexico, unlocking a strategic new route from Texas to the Pacific coast.
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