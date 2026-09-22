ESENTIA to Acquire Pipeline Linking Guadalajara to Manzanillo Port
ESENTIA Energy is set to reshape North America’s gas landscape with a landmark acquisition in Mexico, unlocking a strategic new route from Texas to the Pacific coast.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- ESENTIA Energy has agreed to acquire 100% of Energía Occidente de México (EOM) for a gross purchase price of US$400 million.
- EOM owns and operates the approximately 313-kilometer Guadalajara–Manzanillo natural gas pipeline system in western Mexico.
- The acquisition will connect ESENTIA’s existing pipeline network to the Port of Manzanillo and the LNG regasification terminal on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
- Following completion, ESENTIA would become the only private company with an integrated natural gas pipeline system linking the Permian Basin in Texas to Mexico’s Pacific coast.
- ESENTIA expects operational synergies, cost savings and greater commercial flexibility, serving power-generation, industrial and potential LNG-related customers.
- The purchase is expected to be funded through available liquidity and existing credit facilities without increasing gross indebtedness, but remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
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