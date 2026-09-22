Almonty Industries, Vicor & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Bubble60 - wikimedia
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|?
|Max Power Mining
|?
|?
|?
|ITM Power
|?
|?
|Coinbase
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
|European Lithium
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|56
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|55
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|48
|?
|?
|Novo Nordisk
|38
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|22
|?
|?
|Verbio
|18
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Vicor
|+12,23 %
|?
|?
|Electro Optic Systems
|+8,03 %
|?
|?
|?
|Grab Holdings Limited Registered (A)
|+7,38 %
|?
|?
|?
|Impala Platinum Holdings
|-5,31 %
|?
|?
|?
|Elevra Lithium
|-6,92 %
|?
|?
|?
|COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Registered (H)
|-7,37 %
|?
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Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Platz 1
Max Power Mining
Wochenperformance: +0,70 %
Wochenperformance: +0,70 %
Platz 2
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +4,72 %
Wochenperformance: +4,72 %
Platz 3
Coinbase
Wochenperformance: +7,51 %
Wochenperformance: +7,51 %
Platz 4
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +25,86 %
Wochenperformance: +25,86 %
Platz 5
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +25,30 %
Wochenperformance: +25,30 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,31 %
Wochenperformance: +0,31 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,03 %
Wochenperformance: -3,03 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -6,45 %
Wochenperformance: -6,45 %
Platz 9
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -7,58 %
Wochenperformance: -7,58 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -0,06 %
Wochenperformance: -0,06 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -0,26 %
Wochenperformance: -0,26 %
Platz 12
Vicor
Wochenperformance: +35,75 %
Wochenperformance: +35,75 %
Platz 13
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +22,30 %
Wochenperformance: +22,30 %
Platz 14
Grab Holdings Limited Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +3,34 %
Wochenperformance: +3,34 %
Platz 15
Impala Platinum Holdings
Wochenperformance: -5,69 %
Wochenperformance: -5,69 %
Platz 16
Elevra Lithium
Wochenperformance: -7,65 %
Wochenperformance: -7,65 %
Platz 17
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +6,74 %
Wochenperformance: +6,74 %
Platz 18
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