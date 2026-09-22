TUI: Pre-Close Update Signals Strong Travel Demand

TUI tightened its FY26 underlying EBIT guidance to €1.2–1.3 billion, compared with the previous range of €1.1–1.4 billion; revenue guidance remains suspended.

Holiday Experiences performed strongly, with hotel bed capacity up 1% in Q4 FY26 and 7% in H1 FY27, while average daily rates increased by 4% and 1%, respectively.

Cruises continued to expand: available passenger cruise days rose 12% in Q4 FY26 and 17% in H1 FY27, supported by the new Mein Schiff Flow and a fleet of 19 vessels.

TUI Musement is expected to achieve low- to mid-single-digit growth in experiences sold during Q4, while transfers are projected to develop in line with Markets + Airline volumes.

Markets + Airline booked revenue was down 5% for Summer 2026 and 7% for Winter 2026/27, reflecting later bookings and geopolitical and economic uncertainty; selling prices remained resilient.

TUI’s full-year results for FY26 will be published on 9 December 2026; the outlook assumes no significant escalation in geopolitical tensions and continued fuel availability.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at TUI is on 09.12.2026.

The price of TUI at the time of the news was 6,4760EUR and was down -1,55 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.322,59PKT (-0,11 %).







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