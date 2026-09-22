TUI: Pre-Close Update Signals Strong Travel Demand
TUI enters FY26 with refined profit targets and robust holiday demand, as hotels, cruises and experiences expand despite softer bookings and macro uncertainty.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- TUI tightened its FY26 underlying EBIT guidance to €1.2–1.3 billion, compared with the previous range of €1.1–1.4 billion; revenue guidance remains suspended.
- Holiday Experiences performed strongly, with hotel bed capacity up 1% in Q4 FY26 and 7% in H1 FY27, while average daily rates increased by 4% and 1%, respectively.
- Cruises continued to expand: available passenger cruise days rose 12% in Q4 FY26 and 17% in H1 FY27, supported by the new Mein Schiff Flow and a fleet of 19 vessels.
- TUI Musement is expected to achieve low- to mid-single-digit growth in experiences sold during Q4, while transfers are projected to develop in line with Markets + Airline volumes.
- Markets + Airline booked revenue was down 5% for Summer 2026 and 7% for Winter 2026/27, reflecting later bookings and geopolitical and economic uncertainty; selling prices remained resilient.
- TUI’s full-year results for FY26 will be published on 9 December 2026; the outlook assumes no significant escalation in geopolitical tensions and continued fuel availability.
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at TUI is on 09.12.2026.
The price of TUI at the time of the news was 6,4760EUR and was down -1,55 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.322,59PKT (-0,11 %).
-1,34 %
-0,94 %
-6,26 %
-8,31 %
-17,58 %
+15,06 %
-59,51 %
-81,22 %
-2,41 %
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte