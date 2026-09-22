OHB SE Joins TecDAX: OHB Stock Enters Germany’s Tech Index

OHB SE was included in the TecDAX effective September 21, 2026, replacing CANCOM SE.

The TecDAX comprises Germany’s 30 largest and most liquid technology companies.

The inclusion follows OHB’s admission to the SDAX the previous month and is seen as recognition of its recent development.

OHB expects greater visibility among national and international investors and improved share tradability.

The company has a project pipeline worth approximately EUR 20 billion and remains focused on sustainable growth, innovation, and strengthening Europe’s space and defense industry.

OHB forecasts 2026 total operating performance of EUR 1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5–11.0%; its medium-term targets are more than EUR 4.0 billion and around 13%, respectively.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at OHB is on 12.11.2026.

The price of OHB at the time of the news was 174,80EUR and was down -1,47 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.222,23PKT (-0,04 %).





