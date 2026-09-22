OHB SE Joins TecDAX: OHB Stock Enters Germany’s Tech Index
OHB SE takes a major leap on Germany’s capital markets as it moves into the TecDAX, underlining its rising profile and long-term ambitions in Europe’s high-tech space sector.
Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
- OHB SE was included in the TecDAX effective September 21, 2026, replacing CANCOM SE.
- The TecDAX comprises Germany’s 30 largest and most liquid technology companies.
- The inclusion follows OHB’s admission to the SDAX the previous month and is seen as recognition of its recent development.
- OHB expects greater visibility among national and international investors and improved share tradability.
- The company has a project pipeline worth approximately EUR 20 billion and remains focused on sustainable growth, innovation, and strengthening Europe’s space and defense industry.
- OHB forecasts 2026 total operating performance of EUR 1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5–11.0%; its medium-term targets are more than EUR 4.0 billion and around 13%, respectively.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at OHB is on 12.11.2026.
The price of OHB at the time of the news was 174,80EUR and was down -1,47 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.222,23PKT (-0,04 %).
-1,47 %
+0,22 %
-18,73 %
-54,85 %
+174,23 %
+320,21 %
+352,09 %
+873,70 %
+1.703,92 %
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