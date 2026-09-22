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    OHB SE Joins TecDAX: OHB Stock Enters Germany’s Tech Index

    OHB SE takes a major leap on Germany’s capital markets as it moves into the TecDAX, underlining its rising profile and long-term ambitions in Europe’s high-tech space sector.

    OHB SE Joins TecDAX: OHB Stock Enters Germany’s Tech Index
    Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
    • OHB SE was included in the TecDAX effective September 21, 2026, replacing CANCOM SE.
    • The TecDAX comprises Germany’s 30 largest and most liquid technology companies.
    • The inclusion follows OHB’s admission to the SDAX the previous month and is seen as recognition of its recent development.
    • OHB expects greater visibility among national and international investors and improved share tradability.
    • The company has a project pipeline worth approximately EUR 20 billion and remains focused on sustainable growth, innovation, and strengthening Europe’s space and defense industry.
    • OHB forecasts 2026 total operating performance of EUR 1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5–11.0%; its medium-term targets are more than EUR 4.0 billion and around 13%, respectively.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at OHB is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of OHB at the time of the news was 174,80EUR and was down -1,47 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.222,23PKT (-0,04 %).


    OHB

    -1,47 %
    +0,22 %
    -18,73 %
    -54,85 %
    +174,23 %
    +320,21 %
    +352,09 %
    +873,70 %
    +1.703,92 %
    ISIN:DE0005936124WKN:593612
    OHB direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    OHB SE Joins TecDAX: OHB Stock Enters Germany’s Tech Index OHB SE takes a major leap on Germany’s capital markets as it moves into the TecDAX, underlining its rising profile and long-term ambitions in Europe’s high-tech space sector.
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