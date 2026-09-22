voestalpine Sets Bold Growth Targets in High-Potential Future Markets

voestalpine aims to increase Railway Systems revenue from around EUR 2.2 billion today to approximately EUR 3 billion by 2030/31.

Growth is expected to be driven by global investments in sustainable rail mobility, modernized infrastructure, new transport corridors, and digital rail solutions.

The Group plans to expand not only Railway Systems but also its Aerospace, Warehouse & Rack Solutions, and Tubes & Sections businesses.

voestalpine is focusing on high-value, technologically advanced segments, increasing their share of Group revenue from about 20% in 1995 to a projected higher level in the future.

Recent major contracts, including the EUR 470 million Rail Baltica project, reinforce the company’s strong position as a full-service railway systems provider.

voestalpine is advancing steel decarbonization through its greentec steel program, with the first electric arc furnaces in Linz and Donawitz scheduled to start operating in the first half of 2027.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at voestalpine is on 11.11.2026.

The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 45,35EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.





