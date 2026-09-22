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    voestalpine Sets Bold Growth Targets in High-Potential Future Markets

    voestalpine sets the course for sustainable growth, expanding high-tech rail, aerospace, and steel solutions while driving decarbonization and digital innovation worldwide.

    voestalpine Sets Bold Growth Targets in High-Potential Future Markets
    Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
    • voestalpine aims to increase Railway Systems revenue from around EUR 2.2 billion today to approximately EUR 3 billion by 2030/31.
    • Growth is expected to be driven by global investments in sustainable rail mobility, modernized infrastructure, new transport corridors, and digital rail solutions.
    • The Group plans to expand not only Railway Systems but also its Aerospace, Warehouse & Rack Solutions, and Tubes & Sections businesses.
    • voestalpine is focusing on high-value, technologically advanced segments, increasing their share of Group revenue from about 20% in 1995 to a projected higher level in the future.
    • Recent major contracts, including the EUR 470 million Rail Baltica project, reinforce the company’s strong position as a full-service railway systems provider.
    • voestalpine is advancing steel decarbonization through its greentec steel program, with the first electric arc furnaces in Linz and Donawitz scheduled to start operating in the first half of 2027.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at voestalpine is on 11.11.2026.

    The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 45,35EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.


    voestalpine

    -1,56 %
    +4,56 %
    +5,23 %
    +4,37 %
    +55,17 %
    +75,06 %
    +40,71 %
    +46,48 %
    +439,99 %
    ISIN:AT0000937503WKN:897200
    voestalpine direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    voestalpine Sets Bold Growth Targets in High-Potential Future Markets voestalpine sets the course for sustainable growth, expanding high-tech rail, aerospace, and steel solutions while driving decarbonization and digital innovation worldwide.
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