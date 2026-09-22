DAX, Viking Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|?
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|?
|?
|European Lithium
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|240
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|77
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|57
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|50
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|44
|?
|?
|Novo Nordisk
|33
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Viking Therapeutics
|+31,94 %
|?
|?
|?
|Cue Biopharma
|+15,09 %
|?
|?
|Meridian Mining
|+14,35 %
|?
|?
|?
|Revenio Group
|-17,33 %
|?
|?
|Endava (A)
|-23,27 %
|?
|?
|?
|Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Subordinate voting shares (B)
|-23,74 %
|?
|?
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Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +90,83 %
Wochenperformance: +90,83 %
Platz 1
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Platz 2
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +7,99 %
Wochenperformance: +7,99 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +3,71 %
Wochenperformance: +3,71 %
Platz 4
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,31 %
Wochenperformance: +0,31 %
Platz 5
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +26,99 %
Wochenperformance: +26,99 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,75 %
Wochenperformance: +0,75 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,31 %
Wochenperformance: +0,31 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -5,28 %
Wochenperformance: -5,28 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,16 %
Wochenperformance: -7,16 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -4,26 %
Wochenperformance: -4,26 %
Platz 11
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -9,19 %
Wochenperformance: -9,19 %
Platz 12
Viking Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +45,17 %
Wochenperformance: +45,17 %
Platz 13
Cue Biopharma
Wochenperformance: -11,12 %
Wochenperformance: -11,12 %
Platz 14
Meridian Mining
Wochenperformance: +7,79 %
Wochenperformance: +7,79 %
Platz 15
Revenio Group
Wochenperformance: -17,20 %
Wochenperformance: -17,20 %
Platz 16
Endava (A)
Wochenperformance: -28,24 %
Wochenperformance: -28,24 %
Platz 17
Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Subordinate voting shares (B)
Wochenperformance: -31,38 %
Wochenperformance: -31,38 %
Platz 18
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