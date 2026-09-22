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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLiechtensteinische Landesbank AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Liechtensteinische Landesbank
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    Liechtensteinische Landesbank: How “elevate” Drives Growth and Resilience

    Building on the success of ACT-26, LLB is setting its sights higher with “elevate” – a new strategy designed to unlock sustainable growth, innovation and resilience.

    Liechtensteinische Landesbank: How “elevate” Drives Growth and Resilience
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LLB will launch its new “elevate” strategy in 2027, focusing on long-term growth, excellence and resilience.
    • The previous ACT-26 strategy was successfully completed: business volume more than doubled to CHF 132 billion since 2016, while average net profit rose by around 50%.
    • “Elevate” prioritises organic growth in LLB’s four business segments, with investments in Private Banking locations in Switzerland and Germany and a stronger investment-banking position in the D-A-CH-LI region.
    • LLB aims to improve client satisfaction through personalised advice, simplified processes, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and continuous employee training.
    • Resilience will be strengthened through solid capitalisation, risk management, cybersecurity, data protection, operational stability and continued commitment to net-zero emissions by 2040.
    • The financial targets include annual net new money growth of 3%, a Cost-Income Ratio of 65% by 2031, a CET1 ratio of at least 18%, and dividend distributions of around 50% of net income.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Liechtensteinische Landesbank is on 18.02.2027.

    The price of Liechtensteinische Landesbank at the time of the news was 123,20EUR and was down -1,28 % compared with the previous day.


    Liechtensteinische Landesbank

    -0,32 %
    +1,63 %
    -0,16 %
    +9,89 %
    +42,17 %
    +173,99 %
    ISIN:LI0355147575WKN:A2DYXV
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    Liechtensteinische Landesbank: How “elevate” Drives Growth and Resilience Building on the success of ACT-26, LLB is setting its sights higher with “elevate” – a new strategy designed to unlock sustainable growth, innovation and resilience.
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