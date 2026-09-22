Liechtensteinische Landesbank: How “elevate” Drives Growth and Resilience

LLB will launch its new “elevate” strategy in 2027, focusing on long-term growth, excellence and resilience.

The previous ACT-26 strategy was successfully completed: business volume more than doubled to CHF 132 billion since 2016, while average net profit rose by around 50%.

“Elevate” prioritises organic growth in LLB’s four business segments, with investments in Private Banking locations in Switzerland and Germany and a stronger investment-banking position in the D-A-CH-LI region.

LLB aims to improve client satisfaction through personalised advice, simplified processes, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and continuous employee training.

Resilience will be strengthened through solid capitalisation, risk management, cybersecurity, data protection, operational stability and continued commitment to net-zero emissions by 2040.

The financial targets include annual net new money growth of 3%, a Cost-Income Ratio of 65% by 2031, a CET1 ratio of at least 18%, and dividend distributions of around 50% of net income.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Liechtensteinische Landesbank is on 18.02.2027.

The price of Liechtensteinische Landesbank at the time of the news was 123,20EUR and was down -1,28 % compared with the previous day.





