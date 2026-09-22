Pyrum Innovations Revises 2026 Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

Pyrum Innovations AG revised its financial 2026 forecast on September 22, 2026, under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Full-year 2026 revenue is now expected at EUR 4.2–5.3 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 6.5–9.5 million.

Consolidated EBIT is expected to range from approximately EUR -10.0 million to EUR -12.5 million, compared with the previous forecast of EUR -8.0 million to EUR -10.5 million.

Expected total output for 2026 was reduced to approximately EUR 11.0–14.0 million, from the previous range of EUR 12.0–18.0 million.

The forecast reduction is due to delays in ramping up the new grinding and pelletizing plant, which currently reaches up to 1,250 kg/h instead of the planned 1,650 kg/h.

A material-conveyance bottleneck between the silos and downstream processing steps is responsible; the equipment supplier is working on technical solutions, while Pyrum’s half-year financial statements are scheduled for publication on September 23, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial statements, including a webcast for analysts, investors, and press representatives., at Pyrum Innovations is on 23.09.2026.

The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 29,40EUR and was down -3,76 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -9,86 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar