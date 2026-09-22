Pyrum Innovations Revises 2026 Forecast: What Investors Need to Know
Pyrum Innovations has sharply cut its 2026 outlook, citing technical bottlenecks at a new plant that are weighing on revenue, earnings and overall production capacity.
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- Pyrum Innovations AG revised its financial 2026 forecast on September 22, 2026, under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
- Full-year 2026 revenue is now expected at EUR 4.2–5.3 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 6.5–9.5 million.
- Consolidated EBIT is expected to range from approximately EUR -10.0 million to EUR -12.5 million, compared with the previous forecast of EUR -8.0 million to EUR -10.5 million.
- Expected total output for 2026 was reduced to approximately EUR 11.0–14.0 million, from the previous range of EUR 12.0–18.0 million.
- The forecast reduction is due to delays in ramping up the new grinding and pelletizing plant, which currently reaches up to 1,250 kg/h instead of the planned 1,650 kg/h.
- A material-conveyance bottleneck between the silos and downstream processing steps is responsible; the equipment supplier is working on technical solutions, while Pyrum’s half-year financial statements are scheduled for publication on September 23, 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial statements, including a webcast for analysts, investors, and press representatives., at Pyrum Innovations is on 23.09.2026.
The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 29,40EUR and was down -3,76 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -9,86 % since publication.
-16,34 %
-17,94 %
-13,03 %
+22,62 %
+3,34 %
-60,00 %
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