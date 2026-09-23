KWS SAAT Closes Strong FY 2024/25, Sets Stage for Profitable Growth

KWS reported net sales of €1.63 billion in fiscal 2025/2026, down 3% year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA margin reached 19.3%.

Earnings per share increased by 13.1% to €4.80, and free cash flow remained high at €122.5 million.

The company significantly strengthened its balance sheet: net debt fell from €61.6 million to €8.7 million, while the equity ratio rose to 61.2%.

KWS plans to increase its dividend for the third consecutive year, proposing €1.30 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 29%.

Strategic progress included stronger positions in sugar beet, corn and oilseed rape, approval of more than 500 new varieties, and the planned commercialization of all vegetable crops.

For fiscal 2026/2027, KWS expects comparable organic sales growth of around 3% and an EBITDA margin between 19% and 20%, assuming agricultural markets recover.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at KWS SAAT is on 23.09.2026.

The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 78,10EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,66 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.437,34PKT (+1,14 %).







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