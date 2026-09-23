🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.   🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKWS SAAT AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu KWS SAAT
    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    KWS SAAT Closes Strong FY 2024/25, Sets Stage for Profitable Growth

    KWS delivers resilient results: solid margins, stronger balance sheet, rising dividend, and strategic gains in key crops set the stage for cautious growth in 2026/27.

    KWS SAAT Closes Strong FY 2024/25, Sets Stage for Profitable Growth
    Foto: Swen Pförtner - picture alliance/dpa
    • KWS reported net sales of €1.63 billion in fiscal 2025/2026, down 3% year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA margin reached 19.3%.
    • Earnings per share increased by 13.1% to €4.80, and free cash flow remained high at €122.5 million.
    • The company significantly strengthened its balance sheet: net debt fell from €61.6 million to €8.7 million, while the equity ratio rose to 61.2%.
    • KWS plans to increase its dividend for the third consecutive year, proposing €1.30 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 29%.
    • Strategic progress included stronger positions in sugar beet, corn and oilseed rape, approval of more than 500 new varieties, and the planned commercialization of all vegetable crops.
    • For fiscal 2026/2027, KWS expects comparable organic sales growth of around 3% and an EBITDA margin between 19% and 20%, assuming agricultural markets recover.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at KWS SAAT is on 23.09.2026.

    The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 78,10EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,66 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.437,34PKT (+1,14 %).


    KWS SAAT

    -7,43 %
    -7,08 %
    -3,11 %
    +16,92 %
    +23,87 %
    +44,90 %
    +11,57 %
    +29,65 %
    +1.399,07 %
    ISIN:DE0007074007WKN:707400
    KWS SAAT direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    KWS SAAT Closes Strong FY 2024/25, Sets Stage for Profitable Growth KWS delivers resilient results: solid margins, stronger balance sheet, rising dividend, and strategic gains in key crops set the stage for cautious growth in 2026/27.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     