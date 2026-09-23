Pyrum Innovations Unveils H1 2026 Results
Pyrum’s first half of 2026 was marked by robust revenue growth, yet operational setbacks, weaker profitability and a trimmed outlook shaped the overall picture.
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- **H1 2026 revenue increased 37.6% to EUR 1.743 million**, up from EUR 1.267 million in H1 2025, but remained below expectations due to the delayed ramp-up of the Dillingen grinding and pelletizing plant.
- **Profitability and liquidity weakened:** EBITDA was EUR -4.358 million, EBIT EUR -6.297 million, net loss EUR -7.003 million, and available liquidity fell to EUR 6.102 million as of 30 June 2026.
- **The 2026 forecast was reduced:** Full-year revenue is now expected at EUR 4.2–5.3 million, total output at EUR 11.0–14.0 million, and EBIT at approximately EUR -10.0 to -12.5 million.
- **The new milling and pelletizing plant is producing up to 1,250 kg/h**, below the guaranteed 1,650 kg/h, due to material-conveyance bottlenecks; Pyrum and its supplier are working on technical solutions.
- **Temporary 24-hour production operations were approved for two months**, with a third shift planned by the end of September to partially offset lost production, although this will increase operating costs.
- **Pyrum’s Swedish project received a EUR 24 million grant commitment:** Together with GreenTech Recycling Tires AB, the company plans a thermolysis plant capable of recycling 22,700 tonnes of end-of-life tyres annually, with momentum expected by Q1 2027.
The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial statements, including a webcast for analysts, investors, and press representatives., at Pyrum Innovations is on 23.09.2026.
The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 26,15EUR and was up +0,58 % compared with the previous day.
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