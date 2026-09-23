Almonty Industries, IonQ & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Chen Jialiang - picture alliance/dpa/HPIC
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|D-Wave Quantum
|?
|?
|?
|Blue Moon Metals
|?
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
|SK hynix
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|76
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|44
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|39
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|21
|?
|?
|Novo Nordisk
|20
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|19
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|IonQ
|+10,39 %
|?
|?
|?
|Cypherpunk Technologies
|+8,84 %
|?
|?
|?
|D-Wave Quantum
|+4,59 %
|?
|?
|?
|Kanzhun Limited Registered (A)
|-3,82 %
|?
|?
|Pyrum Innovations
|-5,77 %
|?
|?
|?
|KWS SAAT
|-7,17 %
|?
|?
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D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +12,98 %
Wochenperformance: +12,98 %
Platz 1
Blue Moon Metals
Wochenperformance: +11,47 %
Wochenperformance: +11,47 %
Platz 2
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +34,31 %
Wochenperformance: +34,31 %
Platz 3
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +8,68 %
Wochenperformance: +8,68 %
Platz 4
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +1,75 %
Wochenperformance: +1,75 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +1,28 %
Wochenperformance: +1,28 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,77 %
Wochenperformance: -2,77 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -3,88 %
Wochenperformance: -3,88 %
Platz 9
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -3,11 %
Wochenperformance: -3,11 %
Platz 10
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -6,32 %
Wochenperformance: -6,32 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +6,01 %
Wochenperformance: +6,01 %
Platz 12
IonQ
Wochenperformance: +22,38 %
Wochenperformance: +22,38 %
Platz 13
Cypherpunk Technologies
Wochenperformance: +82,14 %
Wochenperformance: +82,14 %
Platz 14
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +12,98 %
Wochenperformance: +12,98 %
Platz 15
Kanzhun Limited Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -6,67 %
Wochenperformance: -6,67 %
Platz 16
Pyrum Innovations
Wochenperformance: -17,36 %
Wochenperformance: -17,36 %
Platz 17
KWS SAAT
Wochenperformance: -6,77 %
Wochenperformance: -6,77 %
Platz 18
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