SBF: Significant Earnings Improvement in H1 2026

SBF AG’s EBITDA rose significantly to €1.6 million in H1 2026, up from €0.5 million, while the EBITDA margin improved from around 2% to around 8%.

The company achieved its first positive half-year result in several years, recording a profit of €0.6 million compared with a loss of €0.7 million in H1 2025.

Consolidated revenue declined by 9.6% to €19.8 million due mainly to delayed project call-offs.

SBF AG had an order book of €98.5 million as of 31 July 2026, securing capacity utilisation beyond the current financial year.

The 2026 forecast was narrowed to revenue of €38.0–41.0 million and EBITDA of €1.8–2.4 million, mainly because of continued project delays.

Profitability benefited from production relocation to České Budějovice, cost savings, lower operating expenses, improved efficiency and stronger cooperation between Group companies.

The price of SBF at the time of the news was 2,4100EUR and was up +4,78 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,24 % since publication.







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