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    2G ENERGY Wins Massive 275 MW Order from Energy Vault, USA

    German engineering is set to power the next wave of U.S. AI infrastructure, as 2G Energy secures a major 275 MW order from Energy Vault for future-ready data centers.

    2G ENERGY Wins Massive 275 MW Order from Energy Vault, USA
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 2G Energy AG has received a 275 MW order from U.S.-based Energy Vault Holding Inc. to provide energy infrastructure for AI data centers and hyperscalers.
    • The order supports Energy Vault’s “Powered Land” and “Powered Shell” solutions for data center customers in the United States.
    • The containerized power generation systems will be pre-assembled and tested in Heek, Germany, before being shipped to the U.S. for commissioning.
    • Delivery is scheduled between Q4 2027 and Q3 2028, according to 2G Energy’s current project timeline.
    • The contract includes system delivery, commissioning, and long-term service provisions to ensure fleet availability and performance throughout the systems’ lifecycle.
    • 2G Energy is an international provider of decentralized energy solutions, with more than 10,000 systems installed worldwide, over 1,000 employees, operations in more than 60 countries, and €398 million in 2025 revenue.

    The next important date, Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 15th German Corporate Conference, at 2G ENERGY is on 23.09.2026.

    The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 65,38EUR and was up +8,51 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,57 % since publication.


    2G ENERGY

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    -12,60 %
    +84,22 %
    +145,25 %
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    +1.264,81 %
    +2.841,71 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HL8N9WKN:A0HL8N
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    2G ENERGY Wins Massive 275 MW Order from Energy Vault, USA German engineering is set to power the next wave of U.S. AI infrastructure, as 2G Energy secures a major 275 MW order from Energy Vault for future-ready data centers.
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