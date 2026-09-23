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    Kronos (formerly BayWa) Bondholders: Unite to Protect Your Interests

    Bondholders face a stark choice as Kronos EKS AG & Co. KG seeks deep changes to its €100m bond, prompting sharp criticism and urgent calls for investor unity.

    Kronos (formerly BayWa) Bondholders: Unite to Protect Your Interests
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Kronos EKS AG & Co. KG, formerly associated with BayWa, has invited holders of its €100 million bond (ISIN: DE000A351PD9) to vote by written resolution from 12–14 October 2026.
    • Kronos reportedly replaced BayWa AG as the bond issuer through a debt transfer effective 18 September 2026.
    • The proposed restructuring would transfer 98% of the bond’s principal and related interest claims to a trustee without compensation.
    • The bond coupon would be reduced from 7.75% to 3.00% per year, while BayWa’s guarantee would also be released for 98% of the claims.
    • SdK criticizes the proposal because bondholders would lose almost all of their claims without compensation or participation in future recoveries, while shareholders retain potential upside.
    • SdK urges affected bondholders to coordinate, join its interest group, and authorize SdK to represent their voting rights; registration and proxy forms are available at www.sdk.org/baywa.



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    Kronos (formerly BayWa) Bondholders: Unite to Protect Your Interests Bondholders face a stark choice as Kronos EKS AG & Co. KG seeks deep changes to its €100m bond, prompting sharp criticism and urgent calls for investor unity.
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