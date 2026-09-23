DAX, Secunet Security Networks & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Bill Sikes - dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Yugo Metals
|?
|?
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
|?
|Meta Platforms (A)
|?
|?
|Silver Tiger Metals
|?
|?
|Rio Grande Resources
|?
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|268
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|85
|?
|?
|?
|Verbio
|38
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|35
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|28
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|23
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Secunet Security Networks
|+17,32 %
|?
|?
|?
|Kingboard Laminates Holdings
|+11,76 %
|?
|?
|?
|Pyrum Innovations
|+11,54 %
|?
|?
|?
|Endeavour Silver
|-10,33 %
|?
|?
|?
|Knowledge Atlas Technology Joint Stock Company Limited (H)
|-11,16 %
|?
|?
|Beyond Meat
|-11,74 %
|?
|?
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Yugo Metals
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Platz 1
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +35,46 %
Wochenperformance: +35,46 %
Platz 2
Meta Platforms (A)
Wochenperformance: +15,45 %
Wochenperformance: +15,45 %
Platz 3
Silver Tiger Metals
Wochenperformance: -11,38 %
Wochenperformance: -11,38 %
Platz 4
Rio Grande Resources
Wochenperformance: -24,66 %
Wochenperformance: -24,66 %
Platz 5
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,83 %
Wochenperformance: +0,83 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Platz 8
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -3,88 %
Wochenperformance: -3,88 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,77 %
Wochenperformance: -2,77 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +7,42 %
Wochenperformance: +7,42 %
Platz 12
Secunet Security Networks
Wochenperformance: +26,93 %
Wochenperformance: +26,93 %
Platz 13
Kingboard Laminates Holdings
Wochenperformance: +10,38 %
Wochenperformance: +10,38 %
Platz 14
Pyrum Innovations
Wochenperformance: -23,47 %
Wochenperformance: -23,47 %
Platz 15
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: +5,64 %
Wochenperformance: +5,64 %
Platz 16
Knowledge Atlas Technology Joint Stock Company Limited (H)
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Platz 17
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: +11,64 %
Wochenperformance: +11,64 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte