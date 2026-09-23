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    Bird.com Secures $450M to Power AI Agent Communications

    Bird is reshaping the AI-agent landscape, pairing bold new financing with a streamlined, highly automated platform for global business communications.

    Bird.com Secures $450M to Power AI Agent Communications
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Bird.com secured $450 million in debt financing, including a $400 million term loan and a $50 million revolving credit facility, led by J.P. Morgan, Capital One and Citi.
    • The company launched a revamped Agentic Harness platform that enables AI agents to send messages, make calls, manage emails and use eSIM phone plans without custom integrations.
    • Bird generated $165 million in EBITDA in 2025 after extensively automating its business operations.
    • Automation reduced Bird’s workforce from over 1,000 employees at its peak to 120, while increasing productivity and lowering some customer-channel costs by up to 90%.
    • The financing is structured as a dividend recapitalization, providing liquidity to existing shareholders, including current and former employees.
    • Bird is repositioning itself for the growing AI-agent economy, offering multi-model support and communications infrastructure across email, SMS, WhatsApp, voice and RCS in more than 150 countries.



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    Bird.com Secures $450M to Power AI Agent Communications Bird is reshaping the AI-agent landscape, pairing bold new financing with a streamlined, highly automated platform for global business communications.
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