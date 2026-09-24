Almonty Industries, The Naga Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Felix Geringswald - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Silver Tiger Metals
|?
|?
|?
|Verbio
|?
|?
|?
|Critical Metals Corporation
|?
|?
|Marvell Technology
|?
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|121
|?
|?
|?
|Verbio
|38
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|38
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|29
|?
|?
|Allianz
|26
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|23
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|The Naga Group
|+11,93 %
|?
|?
|?
|Shelly Group
|+7,21 %
|?
|?
|?
|Unity Software
|+5,82 %
|?
|?
|?
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|-4,16 %
|?
|?
|?
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-5,66 %
|?
|?
|?
|Viking Therapeutics
|-7,50 %
|?
|?
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Silver Tiger Metals
Wochenperformance: -16,10 %
Wochenperformance: -16,10 %
Platz 1
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +3,44 %
Wochenperformance: +3,44 %
Platz 2
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +22,30 %
Wochenperformance: +22,30 %
Platz 3
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: +11,74 %
Wochenperformance: +11,74 %
Platz 4
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +24,31 %
Wochenperformance: +24,31 %
Platz 5
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,54 %
Wochenperformance: +0,54 %
Platz 7
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +3,44 %
Wochenperformance: +3,44 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,77 %
Wochenperformance: -7,77 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,02 %
Wochenperformance: -3,02 %
Platz 10
Allianz
Wochenperformance: -8,19 %
Wochenperformance: -8,19 %
Platz 11
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -7,74 %
Wochenperformance: -7,74 %
Platz 12
The Naga Group
Wochenperformance: +12,72 %
Wochenperformance: +12,72 %
Platz 13
Shelly Group
Wochenperformance: +8,88 %
Wochenperformance: +8,88 %
Platz 14
Unity Software
Wochenperformance: +11,38 %
Wochenperformance: +11,38 %
Platz 15
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Platz 16
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: +1,63 %
Wochenperformance: +1,63 %
Platz 17
Viking Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +29,28 %
Wochenperformance: +29,28 %
Platz 18
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