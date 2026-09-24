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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVerbio AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Verbio
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    Verbio: Strong Cash Flow Validates Earnings Quality in FY 2025/26

    Verbio has staged an impressive financial comeback, restoring profitability, boosting cash generation, and entering FY 2026/27 with renewed balance sheet strength.

    Verbio: Strong Cash Flow Validates Earnings Quality in FY 2025/26
    Foto: Verbio - Verbio
    • Verbio achieved a successful turnaround in FY 2025/26, with EBITDA rising sharply to EUR 193.9 million from EUR 14.2 million the previous year.
    • Group revenue increased by 18.5% to EUR 1.87 billion, driven by higher selling prices, stronger bioethanol and biomethane volumes, and recovery in the GHG quota market.
    • Net profit reached EUR 63.9 million, compared with a loss of EUR 137.9 million in FY 2024/25; earnings per share returned to EUR 1.00.
    • Operating cash flow improved to EUR 164.6 million, resulting in positive free cash flow of EUR 78.0 million.
    • Net financial debt fell by 44.2% to EUR 91.5 million, while the equity ratio improved to 59.7%, strengthening Verbio’s financial stability.
    • For FY 2026/27, Verbio expects EBITDA of EUR 210–250 million and plans to propose a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share for FY 2025/26.

    The next important date, Publication of the Group Annual Financial Report 2025/2026, at Verbio is on 24.09.2026.

    The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 32,39EUR and was up +1,86 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,82EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,85 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.280,03PKT (-0,31 %).


    Verbio

    -5,65 %
    +4,65 %
    +1,11 %
    +8,55 %
    +202,61 %
    -19,37 %
    -39,81 %
    +480,36 %
    +76,71 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JL9W6WKN:A0JL9W
    Verbio direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Verbio: Strong Cash Flow Validates Earnings Quality in FY 2025/26 Verbio has staged an impressive financial comeback, restoring profitability, boosting cash generation, and entering FY 2026/27 with renewed balance sheet strength.
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