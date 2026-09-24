Verbio: Strong Cash Flow Validates Earnings Quality in FY 2025/26

Verbio achieved a successful turnaround in FY 2025/26, with EBITDA rising sharply to EUR 193.9 million from EUR 14.2 million the previous year.

Group revenue increased by 18.5% to EUR 1.87 billion, driven by higher selling prices, stronger bioethanol and biomethane volumes, and recovery in the GHG quota market.

Net profit reached EUR 63.9 million, compared with a loss of EUR 137.9 million in FY 2024/25; earnings per share returned to EUR 1.00.

Operating cash flow improved to EUR 164.6 million, resulting in positive free cash flow of EUR 78.0 million.

Net financial debt fell by 44.2% to EUR 91.5 million, while the equity ratio improved to 59.7%, strengthening Verbio’s financial stability.

For FY 2026/27, Verbio expects EBITDA of EUR 210–250 million and plans to propose a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share for FY 2025/26.

The next important date, Publication of the Group Annual Financial Report 2025/2026, at Verbio is on 24.09.2026.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 32,39EUR and was up +1,86 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,82EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,85 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.280,03PKT (-0,31 %).







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