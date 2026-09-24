Whitetip Investments: 10 Years of Transparent, Responsible Trading
For a decade, Whitetip Investments has connected European clients to global markets, blending transparent brokerage, tailored advice and investment banking expertise.
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- Whitetip Investments, founded in Athens in 2016, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a regulated investment firm serving private and institutional clients across Europe.
- The company has built a client base of more than 1,000 clients and offers brokerage, investment advisory and investment banking services.
- Whitetip is authorized and supervised by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) under Authorization No. 18/768, issued in October 2016.
- Since January 2017, Whitetip has partnered with Saxo Bank and operates as its exclusive Introducing Broker in Greece, providing access to more than 36 international markets through TraderGO.
- The firm emphasizes transparency and responsible trading, warning that leveraged products such as CFDs and Forex can lead to rapid losses for retail investors.
- Whitetip’s broader services include suitability-based investment advice and corporate finance support, including fundraising, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions.
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