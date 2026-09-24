IPID Raises $16M as Instant Payments Reveal a Global Blind Spot
As instant payments surge and fraud risks escalate, IPID is arming global financial institutions with fresh capital and smarter tools to verify payees before money moves.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- IPID raised $16 million in a Series A round led by Foundation Capital, with participation from Citi, HSBC, QED Investors, Monk’s Hill Ventures and Quona Capital.
- The company provides bank account verification and payment intelligence services to financial institutions in more than 50 countries.
- IPID aims to address the growing information gap in instant payments by helping institutions verify who is behind a receiving account before funds are transferred.
- Authorized Push Payment fraud is projected by LSEG to cause $331 billion in global losses by 2027.
- IPID plans to expand into U.S. payments and digital assets, including stablecoins, while accelerating growth in the United States and Europe.
- Its platform helps banks, payment service providers, platforms and corporates verify payees, assess fraud and regulatory risks, reduce operational costs and improve payment efficiency.
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