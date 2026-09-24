DAX, Steyr Motors & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|?
|?
|?
|European Lithium
|?
|?
|?
|Rio Grande Resources
|?
|Deep Sea Minerals
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|?
|?
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|276
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|149
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|56
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|54
|?
|?
|Verbio
|39
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|33
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Steyr Motors
|+21,24 %
|?
|?
|?
|Everpure Registered (A)
|+17,58 %
|?
|?
|?
|Beneteau
|+8,35 %
|?
|?
|LPKF Laser & Electronics
|-10,34 %
|?
|?
|?
|ams-OSRAM
|-10,44 %
|?
|?
|?
|Acadia Pharmaceuticals
|-12,70 %
|?
|?
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Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +3,02 %
Wochenperformance: +3,02 %
Platz 1
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +8,64 %
Wochenperformance: +8,64 %
Platz 2
Rio Grande Resources
Wochenperformance: -15,04 %
Wochenperformance: -15,04 %
Platz 3
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -20,66 %
Wochenperformance: -20,66 %
Platz 4
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,14 %
Wochenperformance: -8,14 %
Platz 5
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +46,33 %
Wochenperformance: +46,33 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,98 %
Wochenperformance: -1,98 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,14 %
Wochenperformance: -8,14 %
Platz 8
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +2,80 %
Wochenperformance: +2,80 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -12,31 %
Wochenperformance: -12,31 %
Platz 10
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Platz 11
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,02 %
Wochenperformance: -3,02 %
Platz 12
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: +22,13 %
Wochenperformance: +22,13 %
Platz 13
Everpure Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +31,23 %
Wochenperformance: +31,23 %
Platz 14
Beneteau
Wochenperformance: +5,64 %
Wochenperformance: +5,64 %
Platz 15
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Wochenperformance: +33,06 %
Wochenperformance: +33,06 %
Platz 16
ams-OSRAM
Wochenperformance: +44,77 %
Wochenperformance: +44,77 %
Platz 17
Acadia Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -19,38 %
Wochenperformance: -19,38 %
Platz 18
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