Xryma Wins Berlin Court Order Blocking False “Juicy Fields” Claims
In a pivotal legal victory, Xryma Plc has secured a Berlin court order curbing serious public accusations tied to the high-profile “Juicy Fields” controversy.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The Regional Court Berlin II largely ruled in favor of Xryma Plc in Case No. 2 O 72/26 and ordered Schirp Schmidt-Morsbach law firm to stop publishing or repeating most challenged statements related to the “Juicy Fields” matter.
- The prohibited statements accused Xryma of investment fraud and money laundering, described it as involved in ongoing criminal activity, and referred to alleged money-laundering accusations.
- Non-compliance with the injunction could result in a fine of up to €250,000 or imprisonment for contempt for up to six months.
- The court found that Schirp had publicly accused Xryma without first giving the company an opportunity to respond, exceeding the limits of permissible suspicion-based reporting.
- The court emphasized that law firms communicating publicly must follow German press-law principles and observe professional duties of objectivity; it also noted that no criminal investigation had been opened against Xryma or its officers and employees.
- Xryma said it continues to cooperate with authorities investigating the Juicy Fields matter and stated that six civil claims against it currently total less than €240,000, despite Schirp referring to “multi-million-euro” claims.
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.