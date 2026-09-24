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    Xryma Wins Berlin Court Order Blocking False “Juicy Fields” Claims

    In a pivotal legal victory, Xryma Plc has secured a Berlin court order curbing serious public accusations tied to the high-profile “Juicy Fields” controversy.

    Xryma Wins Berlin Court Order Blocking False “Juicy Fields” Claims
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • The Regional Court Berlin II largely ruled in favor of Xryma Plc in Case No. 2 O 72/26 and ordered Schirp Schmidt-Morsbach law firm to stop publishing or repeating most challenged statements related to the “Juicy Fields” matter.
    • The prohibited statements accused Xryma of investment fraud and money laundering, described it as involved in ongoing criminal activity, and referred to alleged money-laundering accusations.
    • Non-compliance with the injunction could result in a fine of up to €250,000 or imprisonment for contempt for up to six months.
    • The court found that Schirp had publicly accused Xryma without first giving the company an opportunity to respond, exceeding the limits of permissible suspicion-based reporting.
    • The court emphasized that law firms communicating publicly must follow German press-law principles and observe professional duties of objectivity; it also noted that no criminal investigation had been opened against Xryma or its officers and employees.
    • Xryma said it continues to cooperate with authorities investigating the Juicy Fields matter and stated that six civil claims against it currently total less than €240,000, despite Schirp referring to “multi-million-euro” claims.



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    Xryma Wins Berlin Court Order Blocking False “Juicy Fields” Claims In a pivotal legal victory, Xryma Plc has secured a Berlin court order curbing serious public accusations tied to the high-profile “Juicy Fields” controversy.
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