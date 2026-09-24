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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsA.F.Y.R.E.N. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu A.F.Y.R.E.N.
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    A.F.Y.R.E.N. Unveils 2026 Half-Year Financial Results

    AFYREN accelerates its industrial and financial momentum, fully consolidating AFYREN NEOXY while ramping output, securing markets, and strengthening its cash position.

    A.F.Y.R.E.N. Unveils 2026 Half-Year Financial Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AFYREN acquired the remaining 49% stake in AFYREN NEOXY for €11.3 million, making it the 100% owner of its first industrial plant.
    • June 2026 improvement works were completed on time and within budget; production capacity reached 30% several times and 40% for 48 hours in July.
    • Since the ramp-up began, AFYREN has produced more than 1,000 tonnes, delivered 20 orders, and has 14 additional industrial-scale deliveries pending.
    • The company has secured market outlets covering up to 80% of projected annual production, representing more than €165 million in pre-sold business volume.
    • AFYREN reported €1.3 million in first-half revenue, €2.4 million in net income, and €17.3 million in cash as of June 30, 2026; comparability with 2025 is limited due to the plant’s consolidation.
    • AFYREN secured €12.5 million in venture debt from BNP Paribas and a €3 million grant, while targeting a further doubling of NEOXY’s revenue in H2 2026 and plant break-even after the 2026–2027 investment program.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at A.F.Y.R.E.N. is on 25.09.2026.

    The price of A.F.Y.R.E.N. at the time of the news was 2,5400EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.


    A.F.Y.R.E.N.

    +0,59 %
    -2,13 %
    -8,83 %
    -7,66 %
    -0,39 %
    -47,84 %
    -66,82 %
    ISIN:FR0014005AC9WKN:A3C29M
    A.F.Y.R.E.N. direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    A.F.Y.R.E.N. Unveils 2026 Half-Year Financial Results AFYREN accelerates its industrial and financial momentum, fully consolidating AFYREN NEOXY while ramping output, securing markets, and strengthening its cash position.
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