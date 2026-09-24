Epanko Engineering Unlocks 20% More Production
EcoGraf is exploring a capacity boost at Epanko, aiming for higher graphite output, lower costs and stronger support for HFfree battery anode production.
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- EcoGraf’s value engineering review identified a potential 20% increase in Epanko Stage 1 production capacity, from 73,000 to 87,600 tonnes per year.
- The potential expansion is estimated to require approximately US$12 million in additional initial capital, with no material changes to the existing plant layout and costs remaining within the Updated BFS contingency.
- C1 operating costs could decrease by 5.8% to approximately US$512 per tonne during the first 10 years, while life-of-mine costs could fall by 6.8% to US$515.9 per tonne.
- The increased production could support the development of a single 25,000-tonne-per-year HFfree battery anode material purification facility.
- The expansion would use the existing 16.7 million-tonne ore reserve at 8.2% total graphitic carbon and could shorten the mine life from 22 to approximately 20 years.
- The 73,000-tonne-per-year Updated BFS remains the basis for project development and debt financing; the 87,600-tonne-per-year case is preliminary and still requires further engineering, studies and a final investment decision.
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