HelloFresh Warns on Q3 Revenue, Cuts 2026 Outlook

HelloFresh expects Q3 2026 revenue to decline by 11–12% year-on-year in constant currency, worse than the 6.8% market expectation.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA is forecast at approximately €45–55 million, below the analyst consensus of €57.2 million.

The shortfall was mainly caused by weaker-than-needed new customer acquisition during the back-to-school period.

HelloFresh attributed the acquisition weakness primarily to a significantly larger year-on-year reduction in Q3 marketing spending compared with the first half of 2026.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was lowered to a 9–11% constant-currency decline, compared with the previous outlook of a decline at the lower end of 3–6%.

Full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to €350–370 million, from €375–425 million; final Q3 results will be published on 5 November 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HelloFresh is on 05.11.2026.

The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 2,4190EUR and was down -10,34 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3710EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,98 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.110,08PKT (-1,23 %).







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