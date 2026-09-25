Almonty Industries, AVITA Medical & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Adobe Stock
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Critical Metals Corporation
|?
|?
|?
|Plug Power
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|?
|?
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|?
|?
|BYD
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|193
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|69
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|65
|?
|?
|mutares
|39
|?
|?
|Verbio
|38
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|30
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|AVITA Medical
|+6,88 %
|?
|?
|?
|Ibiden
|+6,50 %
|?
|?
|?
|Komatsu Seisakusho
|+5,01 %
|?
|?
|?
|Pilbara Minerals
|-6,02 %
|?
|?
|?
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-6,58 %
|?
|?
|?
|Weichai Power (H)
|-7,07 %
|?
|?
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +21,62 %
Wochenperformance: +21,62 %
Platz 1
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: -4,67 %
Wochenperformance: -4,67 %
Platz 2
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Platz 3
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -5,10 %
Wochenperformance: -5,10 %
Platz 4
BYD
Wochenperformance: -3,90 %
Wochenperformance: -3,90 %
Platz 5
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -0,05 %
Wochenperformance: -0,05 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +0,17 %
Wochenperformance: +0,17 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -11,09 %
Wochenperformance: -11,09 %
Platz 9
mutares
Wochenperformance: -8,99 %
Wochenperformance: -8,99 %
Platz 10
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +0,46 %
Wochenperformance: +0,46 %
Platz 11
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -4,08 %
Wochenperformance: -4,08 %
Platz 12
AVITA Medical
Wochenperformance: +6,88 %
Wochenperformance: +6,88 %
Platz 13
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: +18,35 %
Wochenperformance: +18,35 %
Platz 14
Komatsu Seisakusho
Wochenperformance: +8,74 %
Wochenperformance: +8,74 %
Platz 15
Pilbara Minerals
Wochenperformance: -10,26 %
Wochenperformance: -10,26 %
Platz 16
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: -11,69 %
Wochenperformance: -11,69 %
Platz 17
Weichai Power (H)
Wochenperformance: -10,77 %
Wochenperformance: -10,77 %
Platz 18
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