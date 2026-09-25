DAX, net digital & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|?
|?
|?
|Super Micro Computer
|?
|?
|?
|Nordex
|?
|?
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|?
|?
|Critical Metals Corporation
|?
|?
|Elevate Service Group
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|269
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|159
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|74
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|62
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|41
|?
|?
|HelloFresh
|36
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|net digital
|+10,67 %
|?
|?
|?
|IAC
|+9,08 %
|?
|?
|?
|Evonik Industries
|+8,99 %
|?
|?
|?
|Voltatron
|-10,63 %
|?
|?
|?
|Standard Lithium
|-10,96 %
|?
|?
|?
|Pensana
|-23,65 %
|?
|?
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Platz 1
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: +7,34 %
Wochenperformance: +7,34 %
Platz 2
Nordex
Wochenperformance: -3,73 %
Wochenperformance: -3,73 %
Platz 3
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -9,42 %
Wochenperformance: -9,42 %
Platz 4
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +21,62 %
Wochenperformance: +21,62 %
Platz 5
Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: -3,02 %
Wochenperformance: -3,02 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,85 %
Wochenperformance: -0,85 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -14,26 %
Wochenperformance: -14,26 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 10
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -7,14 %
Wochenperformance: -7,14 %
Platz 11
HelloFresh
Wochenperformance: -20,63 %
Wochenperformance: -20,63 %
Platz 12
net digital
Wochenperformance: +34,88 %
Wochenperformance: +34,88 %
Platz 13
IAC
Wochenperformance: +8,73 %
Wochenperformance: +8,73 %
Platz 14
Evonik Industries
Wochenperformance: +14,88 %
Wochenperformance: +14,88 %
Platz 15
Voltatron
Wochenperformance: -10,50 %
Wochenperformance: -10,50 %
Platz 16
Standard Lithium
Wochenperformance: -12,78 %
Wochenperformance: -12,78 %
Platz 17
Pensana
Wochenperformance: -31,17 %
Wochenperformance: -31,17 %
Platz 18
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