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    Warren Wise Reveals the Secrets in Qiagen’s DNA

    Qiagen stands at a pivotal moment: strong recurring revenues and cash flows contrast with strategic doubts over R&D, governance, and future growth ambitions.

    Warren Wise Reveals the Secrets in Qiagen’s DNA
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Qiagen generates more than USD 2 billion in annual revenue, approximately 90% of which is recurring due to long-term consumables demand from installed laboratory equipment.
    • In fiscal 2025, Qiagen produced around USD 450 million in free cash flow, exceeding reported net income, while net debt remained below one year’s EBITDA.
    • The company targets growth in five product areas—from roughly USD 1.5 billion to USD 2 billion in combined revenue by 2028, nearly twice the expected market growth rate.
    • Warren Wise raised concerns about declining R&D investment, a lower share of employees in research and development, and the dissolution of Qiagen’s Science Committee.
    • Qiagen’s reported near-fourfold rise in operating profit was partly distorted by exceptional charges in the prior year; on an adjusted basis, the increase was only slightly above USD 50 million.
    • Warren Wise awarded Qiagen a score of 4 out of 5, describing its equity story as convincing but vulnerable; Jonathan Pratt became CEO on September 1, 2026, amid a strategic review and reported takeover interest.



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    Warren Wise Reveals the Secrets in Qiagen’s DNA Qiagen stands at a pivotal moment: strong recurring revenues and cash flows contrast with strategic doubts over R&D, governance, and future growth ambitions.
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