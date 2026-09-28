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    LIBERO football finance Publishes 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

    LIBERO football finance AG narrows its losses and looks ahead cautiously, as its 2026 half-year figures reflect both progress and persistent uncertainty in key football projects.

    LIBERO football finance Publishes 2026 Half-Year Financial Report
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LIBERO football finance AG published its 2026 half-year financial report on 28 September 2026.
    • The company reported a first-half 2026 result of -€310.9 thousand, improving from -€346.8 thousand in the same period of 2025.
    • For the full year 2026, LIBERO expects a result between -€50 thousand and -€600 thousand.
    • The company cannot provide a more precise forecast because of ongoing uncertainties surrounding individual projects.
    • LIBERO is continuing its strategy as an international specialist in football financing marketplaces, services for football clubs, and investments in the football sector.
    • The company aims to sustainably increase its value; its 2025 net loss was €886 thousand, mainly due to marginal revenue.

    The price of LIBERO football finance at the time of the news was 0,1965EUR and was down -2,24 % compared with the previous day.


    LIBERO football finance

    -2,24 %
    +16,18 %
    -0,50 %
    -0,25 %
    -95,63 %
    ISIN:DE000A161N22WKN:A161N2
    LIBERO football finance direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    LIBERO football finance Publishes 2026 Half-Year Financial Report LIBERO football finance AG narrows its losses and looks ahead cautiously, as its 2026 half-year figures reflect both progress and persistent uncertainty in key football projects.
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