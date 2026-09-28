LIBERO football finance Publishes 2026 Half-Year Financial Report
LIBERO football finance AG narrows its losses and looks ahead cautiously, as its 2026 half-year figures reflect both progress and persistent uncertainty in key football projects.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LIBERO football finance AG published its 2026 half-year financial report on 28 September 2026.
- The company reported a first-half 2026 result of -€310.9 thousand, improving from -€346.8 thousand in the same period of 2025.
- For the full year 2026, LIBERO expects a result between -€50 thousand and -€600 thousand.
- The company cannot provide a more precise forecast because of ongoing uncertainties surrounding individual projects.
- LIBERO is continuing its strategy as an international specialist in football financing marketplaces, services for football clubs, and investments in the football sector.
- The company aims to sustainably increase its value; its 2025 net loss was €886 thousand, mainly due to marginal revenue.
The price of LIBERO football finance at the time of the news was 0,1965EUR and was down -2,24 % compared with the previous
day.
-2,24 %
+16,18 %
-0,50 %
-0,25 %
-95,63 %
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