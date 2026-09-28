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    Darwin: Novogenia Publishes H1 2026 Report, Advances Growth

    Novogenia’s H1 2026 report reveals declining revenue but strategic advances in genetics, personalized healthcare, and global partnerships, setting the stage for its next growth phase.

    Darwin: Novogenia Publishes H1 2026 Report, Advances Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Novogenia AG published its H1 2026 issuer report, covering the period ending June 30, 2026, and reaffirmed its focus on human genetics and personalized healthcare products.
    • Consolidated revenue fell 7% year-on-year to EUR 25.7 million, mainly due to lower pharmaceutical and medical-device trading volumes caused by regulatory changes; DNA analysis and personalized products grew.
    • Cost reductions improved operating profit by approximately EUR 2.7 million, while EBIT improved 4.1% to EUR -4.7 million; net income was EUR -2.1 million, compared with EUR 2.0 million in H1 2025.
    • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 39.8 million at June 30, 2026, leaving the Group in a solid financial position despite the decline from EUR 71.9 million in the prior year.
    • Strategic progress included the U.S. launch of the enhanced Methylation Test MGT Plus, expansion of the 10X Health Systems partnership, preparations for a Middle East launch with G42, and the launch of the Multi-Cancer Check.
    • Construction began on a new 9,300-square-meter site in Hallwang near Salzburg, scheduled for completion in early 2028; the company also completed its name change from Darwin AG to Novogenia AG in July 2026.

    The price of Darwin at the time of the news was 7,0250EUR and was down -2,43 % compared with the previous day.


    Darwin

    0,00 %
    +3,57 %
    +15,08 %
    -2,03 %
    +308,45 %
    ISIN:DE000A3C35W0WKN:A3C35W
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    Darwin: Novogenia Publishes H1 2026 Report, Advances Growth Novogenia’s H1 2026 report reveals declining revenue but strategic advances in genetics, personalized healthcare, and global partnerships, setting the stage for its next growth phase.
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